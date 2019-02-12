A simple truth is that capitalism — like democracy — works best in the early stages, and not at all well in the final stages. This is not new news.
Most everyone was introduced to capitalism through the game Monopoly. Who doesn’t remember playing with older kids that somehow got Boardwalk, Park Place and Marvin Gardens? As their pile of money accumulated, ours dwindled, and the game wasn’t any fun. Let’s not forget the Community Chest cards that doled out money if we were lucky enough, or the Chance cards that pushed us along, often into the real-estate of the barons.
Often an adult, like mom, would intervene and suggest that the tycoons offer some properties to the ne’er do wells. (The rest of us). Grudgingly, a few trades would ensue, that served to only prolong the game so mom could read her book in peace, unless dad stepped in a said, “Just let them play. It will teach them a valuable lesson.” So, mom was the government stepping in to help the little guy. Dad was for governing least. A “to the winners go the spoils” guy.
Every Christmas, we saw the same game while watching “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Mr. Potter bought the town for 50 cents on the dollar during rough times and George Bailey struggled to keep decent folks in their homes.
Capitalism fails if the forces for good aren’t adequately protected from greed. Think about your medical costs. The corporate suits call it “enhancing shareholder value.” Think snakes.
Marty Sturino, Wind Point
A nuanced economic and political system being brought down to the level of a board game? No wonder it isn't working out for you, Marty. I notice how you whine about capitalism, furiously typing away on your Macbook, but fail to provide a better alternative. Funny how that works.
I met Marty once and he is an accomplished (and I believe now retired) businessman.
Marty, is that you?
What motivation would anyone have then to forge ahead, make new products which generate more money if it were only going to be given away? Without capitalism you would not have the things you have. Give me a break.
No one is talking about giving peoples accomplishments away when they criticize capitalism. Everyone who works is helping create wealth. That wealth should be distributed more fairly.
Give me some of your money. It isn't being distributed to me fairly.
Marty and the rest that think capitalism is a farce, so do I. I worked hard all my life, and relied on the tools of capitalism to help me along the way. It doesn't work!!!! While your sitting battling the cold and snow....capitalism helped me achieve my goals of sitting on a beach under a palapa, sucking margaritas all winter. And yes, I still pay taxes!!!! Capitalism bad!!!!!!
Free Market is a myth. If Bezoz, Gates, Walton, Soros, Adelman....all had to give up 80% of their wealth, they would still be billionaires. Back before Reagan, this was the top tax bracket 80% and the middle class saw unprecedented rise in life and happiness. Not anymore! Do these super people enrich themselves by using public schooled employees, their trucks beating up public roads, using public funded ports and airports? Of course they do. The top 400 people have as much wealth as the bottom 150 million people. That ain't right. Pay your fair share! Why is the truckdrivers and teachers Taxed salary higher than these billionaires? Everyone's tax should be the same % based on all of their income, free cars, free dinners...everything. You people that vote republican are fools for believing the rich pay their fair share. Trump brags he doesn't pay taxes, taxes are for dopes says our Cheeto in Chief.
Aparently you don't remember the carter years and how racine looked.
You start out with, "Free market is a myth," then continue on with an incoherent ranting about taxes. That's a solid argument, whateverusay. I'd love to hear your thoughts on supply and demand explained via a rant on patent law.
""Most everyone was introduced to capitalism through the game Monopoly. "" LMAO Must be posted by someone teaching business at RUSD. Cripes---funny stuff!
You should leave Cur ! ...a lowlife cur at that.,since being in your upper 70s, you don"t pay taxes anyway.
This is way,way,way more my country than yours.
I"ll help you pack.
I probably pay more taxes in one year than you will in a lifetime.
You are certainly challenged intellectually, not to mention demoralized. You pay taxes ,I doubt it, The Orange Carcass don"t even pay taxes.
You knew that going in.You can"t say you"re thrilled.?
Poor misbegotten, unknowing, clueless geezer.
Geezer
Capitalism is the heart of this country. If you don't like it, leave.
Marty, your view on capitalism is fake news. Here is something to think about: Socialist Democrats want to take money away from the rich, and give it to the middle class and poor. That would make the wealthy middle class. Would this force Democrats to take money away from the middle class to give it to the poor? Like the present day situation in Venezuela the middle class disappears and become part of the poor class. No one except politicians have any money or freebees. The politicians are now the rich and there is no way that they will take the money away from themselves, but inflation will make their money worthless. The rest of the population becomes a bit unhappy about their plight. It is my guess all there is left to do is form a caravan and walk to a capitalist country not in love with socialism.
Marty ..PALEEEEEEEASE..... time for you and your free loading mindset to GO!! if you want socialism...Move to the "V" ... this is a country open for all...You get what you put into it!! and what you earn is YOURS...not for someone like you to try to TAKE from us...Wars were fought for our freedoms and liberty...are you ready for a war??? Righteousness is NOT with you loons on the left...so if that war is what you want.. You will get it and you will lose badly!! Freedom will always win in this country...get that through your thick skull!
Lazy, unmotivated people will struggle in a capitalism market. Good!
