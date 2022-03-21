Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Many people are unaware of the importance of the election April 5th. I am asking you to vote for two candidates, Judge Maria Lazar for the District 2 Court of Appeals and Taylor Wishau for Racine County Supervisor.

Judge Lazar is an experienced judge who will follow the constitution — not impose her political agenda as she rules on cases. She is endorsed by the current conservative minded Supreme Court Justices, former Supreme Court Justices Daniel Kelly and Michael Gableman, Congressman Bryan Steil and many sheriffs and other conservative elected officials.

Taylor Wishau has been a positive agent for change as a school board member in Burlington and now will work to improve life for residents in Western Racine County as Racine County Supervisor. Taylor is pledging to increase support for law enforcement, expand services for veterans in the area, improve collaboration in the City and Township of Burlington, and attract high value jobs to Western Racine County. Taylor is endorsed by Congressman Bryan Steil, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Racine County Board President Thomas Roanhouse, retiring Racine County Supervisor Mike Dawson, Senator Van Wanggaard and more.

If you believe as I do that we should support law enforcement, follow the constitution and keep personal agendas out of our courts, and keep Western Racine County a safe place to raise our families and with high paying jobs please vote for Judge Maria Lazar for District 2 Court of Appeals and Taylor Wishau for County Supervisor.

Richard Strohm, Burlington

