Strohm: Support the police
Strohm: Support the police

We all witnessed the destruction of cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and Madison as protesters indiscriminately toppled statues, burned businesses and violently turned against police. The cry to “defund police” has become the mantra of the angry mob and some willing allies in the Democrat party. NBC New York reported that in just two weeks 400 officers were injured in New York City alone.

Joe Biden’s campaign has said he doesn’t support defunding the police, but Biden did say in an interview that some funding should “absolutely” be redirected from police. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says “Defunding police means defunding police.” Cities across the country are looking at cutting funding to their police departments. Democrat Mayor Bill De Blasio approved $1 billion shift away from the New York City police budget. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the city’s police department and Milwaukee is exploring a 10% cut to the police budget.

Recognizing the need for some reforms, President Trump signed an executive order reforming police practices. Democrats Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, who have been in politics for 33 to 51 years, argue for more reforms. Why haven’t they done so in over 30 years? President Trump is the law and order president and has earned the endorsement of the National Association of Police Organizations who previously endorsed Obama/Biden in both 2008 and 2012.

Thank you to the men and women who protect our communities. Please support them when you vote this fall.

Rich Strohm, Lyons

