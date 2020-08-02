Strohm: Support the police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all witnessed the destruction of cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and Madison as protesters indiscriminately toppled statues, burned businesses and violently turned against police. The cry to “defund police” has become the mantra of the angry mob and some willing allies in the Democrat party. NBC New York reported that in just two weeks 400 officers were injured in New York City alone.

Joe Biden’s campaign has said he doesn’t support defunding the police, but Biden did say in an interview that some funding should “absolutely” be redirected from police. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says “Defunding police means defunding police.” Cities across the country are looking at cutting funding to their police departments. Democrat Mayor Bill De Blasio approved $1 billion shift away from the New York City police budget. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the city’s police department and Milwaukee is exploring a 10% cut to the police budget.