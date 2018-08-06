I was speaking with a family last week who explained he didn’t know if he was going to vote in the August primary because government hadn’t fixed our problems. Whether you choose to vote or not, you will affect the election and the enacted laws following will pertain to you.
Obamacare was passed with the promise “you can keep your doctor if you like your doctor” and the promise of lower premiums both turned out to be untrue. Repeal was passed by Republicans in Congress but failed in the Senate by a single vote, John McCain. Tammy Baldwin stands in the way of Obamacare repeal and other Republican reforms.
Leah Vukmir is a proven conservative running to replace Tammy Baldwin. Vukmir has been a key legislator and ally of Gov. Walker in transforming Wisconsin passing ACT 10, work requirements for welfare, photo ID for voting, conceal carry legislation and defunding Planned Parenthood. Vukmir’s qualifications include her background of 38 years in healthcare as a nurse, nurse practitioner and educator, as well as being a mother of an Army Ranger. She is the proven conservative President Trump needs to help pass Republican reforms.
If you believe as I do that we are a nation of immigrants but must stop illegal immigration, repeal Obamacare, make tax cuts permanent, restore our military strength and unleash American ingenuity through sensible but minimal regulation, then I ask you to vote Aug. 14 for Vukmir, not the recent Democrat claiming to be Republican.
Rich Strohm
Burlington
