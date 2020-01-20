Strohm: Democrats' predictions about Trump

Democrats who have been trying to impeach President Trump since he was inaugurated, have warned Trump’s Presidency would: 1. Ruin the economy – The US has record low unemployment, a stock market approaching 30,000 and GDP outpacing expectations. 2. Trump is a racist – unemployment among African-Americans, Hispanics, and Asians are at all-time lows and Trump’s First Step Act has helped with early release of minorities in prison. 3. Trump started a war with Iran – no, Trump killed a terrorist and sent a message that American lives will be protected. 4. Trump’s tax cuts only benefit the rich – wrong, Trump’s policies cut taxes for all and have increased wages for low wage earners a greater percentage than other groups. 5. Trump’s trade wars will destroy the economy – Trump just passed phase one of a trade deal with China, increased trade with Japan and passed the USMCA Trade deal benefiting US farmers and manufactures.