Strohm: Democrats' predictions about Trump
Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler – “There must never be a narrowly-voted impeachment … supported by one of our political parties and largely opposed by the other” apparently that is unless the President is a Republican.

Democrats who have been trying to impeach President Trump since he was inaugurated, have warned Trump’s Presidency would: 1. Ruin the economy – The US has record low unemployment, a stock market approaching 30,000 and GDP outpacing expectations. 2. Trump is a racist – unemployment among African-Americans, Hispanics, and Asians are at all-time lows and Trump’s First Step Act has helped with early release of minorities in prison. 3. Trump started a war with Iran – no, Trump killed a terrorist and sent a message that American lives will be protected. 4. Trump’s tax cuts only benefit the rich – wrong, Trump’s policies cut taxes for all and have increased wages for low wage earners a greater percentage than other groups. 5. Trump’s trade wars will destroy the economy – Trump just passed phase one of a trade deal with China, increased trade with Japan and passed the USMCA Trade deal benefiting US farmers and manufactures.

You would think by pure luck Democrats would get one prediction right about a Trump policy, but they haven’t, so they focus on an impeachment to tarnish him in hopes of winning back the presidency. The promises of proof of Russian collusion and Ukrainian bribery have no merit. Democrats should join the President in his America First Policy they would finally be on the right side.

Rich Strohm, Lyons

