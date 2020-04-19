Storm: Insurance premiums should be waived for first responders
0 comments

Storm: Insurance premiums should be waived for first responders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I believe all health care workers and protective service personnel employers should waive their insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles until a COVID-19 vaccine is found and administered. They put their lives on the line and their families as well. It's the least hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, police, fire and emergency services deserve.

They deserve it during this very stressful and dangerous time. God Bless the healers.

Joanna Storm, Burlington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Davis: Mother knows best

Before the April 7, 2020, election, my dear mother, who lives in Sturtevant, said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can coun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News