Storm: Insurance premiums should be waived for first responders

I believe all health care workers and protective service personnel employers should waive their insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles until a COVID-19 vaccine is found and administered. They put their lives on the line and their families as well. It's the least hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, police, fire and emergency services deserve.
They deserve it during this very stressful and dangerous time. God Bless the healers.
Joanna Storm, Burlington
