Stone: Case soccer field disparity

Racine Case boys soccer has excelled in a tough conference, despite the wide gulf of disparity between their field facilities and that of their competitors.

They play and practice on grass fields against teams with stadiums. Home games must be scheduled for the afternoon since there are no lights on the pitch.

The JV field is not regulation size and their games must coincide with varsity’s due to the lack of lights, keeping the JV coach from assisting at varsity games.

There are no bleachers for spectators. No accessible bathroom facilities or changing area, just a single porta potty near the field.

Only this year were player benches purchased through the fundraising of Boosters, who also raised the money to purchase and power the scoreboard.

Without a sound system, Case players only hear the national anthem played or their own name announced when visiting other schools.

Players can hold their heads high from the team’s performance and conduct on the field, but the disparity between facilities of even the other Racine high schools and Case’s is an embarrassment to this district.

So why has the planned renovation and improvement of Case’s football field (Hammes) not included the use of the field as a soccer stadium as well? There has been no public mention of such intent if it exists.

Case soccer programs deserve better from a district ready and able to provide for greater parity among sports and schools.

Please, RUSD, stand up for Case’s future soccer teams.

Beth Ann Stone, Mount Pleasant