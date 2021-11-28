 Skip to main content
Stills: Rittenhouse verdict vs. Morris verdict

Let’s compare a couple of recent criminal cases and outcomes.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fired a gun at four people, killing two of them and wounding one, was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and is free to go.

Joshua Morris was also found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, but he has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for “possession of a firearm by a felon, a repeat offense and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, for firing a shot into the air.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is white; Joshua Morris is black. They were both found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.

It’s true that Joshua Morris is a felon who was carrying a gun and did fire it into the air. He certainly deserves some time in prison, but 17 YEARS?! The judge in handing down that sentence said “NOT GUILTY DOES NOT MEAN YOU ARE INNOCENT.”

If you can’t see the institutional racism in that comparison, you are comatose.

Quotes are from The Journal Times, Nov. 19.

Ethel Stills, Racine

