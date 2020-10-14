Stillman: Vote Pope for register of deeds

I would like to ask for your support for Karie Pope for the next Register of Deeds in Racine County. It’s time for a change and on November 3rd you can vote for Karie Pope.

One of the may important job qualifications for this position is the knowledge to interpret real estate documents, legal descriptions, recording documents, and accurately filing them. This information is used daily by title companies, attorneys, realtors, and financial institutions to name a few. It is very important to have a background is this type of work and Karie has this knowledge.

There are many other important duties to this position and Karie has the years of experience to efficiently and accurately carry out these functions. I have worked with Karie for the last 2 1/2 years as a Village Trustee and find Karie always willing to help out and go the extra mile to make sure we all get the information needed to make good decisions for the village as we deal with issues.

Her honesty, integrity, and institutional knowledge along with 12 years as Village clerk and 25+ years of experience in the Public Sector make her the most qualified candidate for this position.

Dale Stillman, Caledonia village trustee

