Steltenpohl: Never forget

Related to this story
Most Popular
Enough defamation of Confederate soldiers, their flag and their monuments.
Vos be limbo, Vos be slick, Vos go unda the limbo stick!
As illegal immigrants pour across our southern border and an undisclosed number of Afghans arriving, I don't see anything about them being req…
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I am not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein.
On Aug. 6, 1965, President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law after decades of racism to prevent black voters from voting.
I detect fear in the minds of some of our Republican State Senators that teaching the history of racism in our public and charter schools will…
I would like to respond to Connie Molbeck’s letter on Aug. 20.
When it comes to recycling aluminum cans in the airline industry, a 2010 report cites this statistic from the Natural Resources Defense Counci…
A noted American historian once wrote that the lasting legacy of the United States would be public education.
It’s been 10 years, since the Racine Urban Garden Network built its first garden at Eighth and Marquette to reduce food deserts and provide fa…