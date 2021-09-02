 Skip to main content
Steltenpohl: Never forget
Steltenpohl: Never forget

Dec. 7, Sept. 11, Jan. 6, never forget.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Also, God helps those who help themselves.

Get vaccinated!

Barb Steltenpohl, Mount Pleasant

