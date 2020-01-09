Steimle: Why can't Racine support stores?

I can’t believe the City of Racine cannot support updated stores like other cities in this state.
Why not take some of the empty stores and rehab them to fit an updated mega Target, Homegoods or TJMaxx? We’ve lost Penney’s, Boston Store, Bed Bath and Beyond, Sam’s Club, Kmart, Shopko and more. Will Kohl’s be next?
Why is it Kenosha and other surrounding areas have better and more shopping areas than we do? Maybe we’re not thinking of the big picture here.
Where do you think all the new citizens from Foxconn will do their shopping when they find out there’s nothing here? Come on leaders of Racine, get some of that revenue here where it belongs ... in Racine.
Sue Steimle
Mount Pleasant