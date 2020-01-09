Steimle: Why can't Racine support stores?
0 comments

Steimle: Why can't Racine support stores?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I can’t believe the City of Racine cannot support updated stores like other cities in this state.

Why not take some of the empty stores and rehab them to fit an updated mega Target, Homegoods or TJMaxx? We’ve lost Penney’s, Boston Store, Bed Bath and Beyond, Sam’s Club, Kmart, Shopko and more. Will Kohl’s be next?

Why is it Kenosha and other surrounding areas have better and more shopping areas than we do? Maybe we’re not thinking of the big picture here.

Where do you think all the new citizens from Foxconn will do their shopping when they find out there’s nothing here? Come on leaders of Racine, get some of that revenue here where it belongs ... in Racine.

Sue Steimle

Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bosanko: Joe Biden and his son

Given the quandary Joe Biden seems to be in, the Republicans continue to badger him as to what he knows about his son Hunter Biden's employmen…

Letters

Jaeck: Where is the evidence?

Here’s my simple view cutting to the facts: for every crime there needs to be a victim. Who is it? Certainly seems to be the country of Ukrain…

Letters

Johnson: Confront the beast

We can have the rule of law, and no man above it or a dictator, a beast presiding over a jungle. Conservatives opt for the jungle, imagining t…

Letters

Cwik: Verify your right to vote

Start the new year off right with verifying your right to vote. Go to my vote.wi.gov and make sure you weren’t removed from the voter registry…

Letters

Ross: Money for Zahn's

So the City of Racine can come up with $2.89 million to help a private company rehab the old Zahn’s building but they want to raise the rent o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News