Steimle: Reduce speed limit on Sunnyslope
After speaking with the Mount Pleasant office and not getting any help, I’m asking for help on how we can reduce the speed limit on Sunnyslope Drive between Washington Avenue and Spring Street.

We have seen motorcycles doing at least 60 mph once they pass the roundabout. Young kids on mopeds doing wheelies and the average rate of speed now is 40-45 mph. I asked the officer I talked to if they could put a unmarked squad on each side of the roundabout but that hasn’t happened.

With the Safer at Home order, more people are getting exercise walking, riding bikes and jogging. Someone, someday is going to get hurt. I’m tempted to get my cell phone out and take videos of license plates. So drivers need warned.

Susan Steimle, Mount Pleasant

