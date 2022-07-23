 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steben: Vote in favor of abortion

Voting is coming up Aug. 8. If you are a woman against the government having a say over your body, then you need to get to the polls and vote Democrat. Show them how you feel in your vote.

Trump was pleased the three judges he put on the supreme court all voted in his favor.

If you're raped and live through the ordeal but become pregnant, the government wants to force you to carry that child nine months to term.

Incest happens to you, the government says you cannot have an abortion. The only resource in your favor is if your life is at risk, (as if the rape wasn't bad enough).

Ron Johnson is a millionaire several times over. Rebecca Kleefisch is a millionaire. Tim Michaels is a millionaire.

We need more Democrats in office who will support our views. Please get out and vote. 

Jane Steben, Kansasville

