 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steben: Putin's war

  • 0

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged. He has beady eyes and a poker face. Only this time he comes from Russia.

The people of Ukraine only want to live in peace and have their freedom. But not this pathetic crazy man who has a heart of stone and is willing to kill, mame and destroy anyone who gets in his way. Men, women and children.

He lies to his people and rules with hostility and threats to anyone who speaks against him.

He's cunning like a fox knowing America just came out of a war and won't want to enter into another one. But he won't stop once he has Ukraine. He will go on to attack the others. Like a bank robber that gets away with it, he just keeps robbing, or a bully on the playground who's willing to beat someone up for their lunch money.

Sanctions are good but how many people in Ukraine will die before NATO takes action? He's already committed war crimes and tells lies upon lies.

People are also reading…

If we don't stop him now he will be on our door step one day. Don't we have any ballistic missiles to give back to him?

Europe's freedom is at stake and if 27 countries can't stop this bully, nobody can.

Jane Steben, Kansasville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olsen: I wonder?

Olsen: I wonder?

After knowing what their families experienced during World War II under Hitler’s rule, I wonder how many Jews living today approve of the curr…

Akgulian: Thank you to Rotary

Akgulian: Thank you to Rotary

It is with the deepest gratitude that I write to thank the Racine Founder's and Elkhorn Rotary Clubs, for their recent trip to the town of Pun…

Carcelli: Salute to poll workers

Carcelli: Salute to poll workers

The Republican and the Democrat election workers that worked to make the 2020 election safe and secure during the pandemic did an amazing job …

Johnson: Seeking peace

Johnson: Seeking peace

English philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) held that human beings are dangerous creatures driven by quests for glory and fear of death.

Sulton: Misusing ARPA funds

Sulton: Misusing ARPA funds

As an African American female having grown up poor in Racine, I am appalled that the City of Racine has announced its intention to use America…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News