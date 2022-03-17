Steben: Putin's war

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged. He has beady eyes and a poker face. Only this time he comes from Russia.

The people of Ukraine only want to live in peace and have their freedom. But not this pathetic crazy man who has a heart of stone and is willing to kill, mame and destroy anyone who gets in his way. Men, women and children.

He lies to his people and rules with hostility and threats to anyone who speaks against him.

He's cunning like a fox knowing America just came out of a war and won't want to enter into another one. But he won't stop once he has Ukraine. He will go on to attack the others. Like a bank robber that gets away with it, he just keeps robbing, or a bully on the playground who's willing to beat someone up for their lunch money.

Sanctions are good but how many people in Ukraine will die before NATO takes action? He's already committed war crimes and tells lies upon lies.

If we don't stop him now he will be on our door step one day. Don't we have any ballistic missiles to give back to him?

Europe's freedom is at stake and if 27 countries can't stop this bully, nobody can.

Jane Steben, Kansasville

