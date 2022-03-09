 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steben: Putin's war

  • 0

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged, he has beady eyes and a poker face. Only this time he comes from Russia. 

The people of Ukraine only want to live in peace and have their freedom, but not this pathetic crazy man who has a heart of stone and is willing to kill, maim, destroy anyone who gets in his way, men, women and children. 

He lies to his people and riles with hostility and threats to anyone who speaks against him.

He's cunning like a fox, knowing America just came out of a war and won't want to enter into another one. But, he won't stop once he has Ukraine, he will go on to attack the others.

Ukraine will die before NATO takes action and he's already committed war crimes and tells lies upon lies. If we don't stop him now, he will be on our door step one day.

Ballistic missiles, don't we have any to give back to him?

People are also reading…

Europe's freedom is at stake and if 27 countries can't stop this bully, nobody can. 

Jane Steben, Kansasville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phelps: Losing a half-million

Phelps: Losing a half-million

This is in regards to the question a CDA member asked of politicians about losing half-a-million dollars on a project of five single houses to…

Kiemen: Book banning

Kiemen: Book banning

On Jan. 27, two men were seen hauling out books from the Granbury Texas Independent School District’s high school library. They were not check…

Widen: Baseball lockout

Widen: Baseball lockout

Since I'm tired of all the letters regarding politics and COVID-19, I'm writing about a different subject entirely; that is, baseball.

Matson: Serving others

Matson: Serving others

Do you remember the last time your heart was full and your body tired? Perhaps it was after Christmas, New Years' or a different big celebration?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News