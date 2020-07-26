Steben: For those who plan to vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With upcoming elections, if Biden is your choice, I urge you to vote Democrat across the board.

As long as the Republicans control the Senate, they will not pass anything Biden wants to do. Also the House, it's important to keep the majority of Democrats there, too.

Nothing is worse than a president that can't get anything done or passed.

We need to get more Democrats in, and more Republicans out.

Trump is not doing enough to stop this COVID-19. He is not for cleaning up the environment. He is not for the poor and unfortunate. He's for the rich people, big business and lining his own pockets.

We need a president that can unite this country and help us heal after these four years of uncertainty.

Please vote Democrat all the way down the list.

Jane Steben, Kansasville

