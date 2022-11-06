Stanley: Thank you Evers administration

In our society, we are so quick to criticize that I actually want to publicly thank the present administration for improving safety for my family and for having concrete future plans to make things even better.

My family now has safe drinking water due to the lead pipe replacement program. My community will be safer due to the additional investment in our local police department, violence prevention programs, support for crime victims and families plus money invested in mental health services.

State wide investments include $19 million in police and more than $25 million in efforts to prevent violence. Supporting crime victims helps to reduce pain and the cycle of violence so investing $20 million is both compassionate and smart.

Not forgetting our tribal community by investing in law enforcement there with $20 million is good. Investing $14 million in dealing with the great backlog of criminal cases brings relief. Increasing support of much needed and underfunded substance abuse and mental health services plus expanding those services to our youth was long overdue, so thank you Evers administration for investing in access of $60 million toward those vital services.

This administration has worked hard to tap into shared revenue to help local governments with all their vital services like fire, police and emergency responders.

It is difficult to understand why our Republican-controlled legislature refused this effort when it literally defunds public safety, yet telling.

Thanks also for averting the nursing strike and delivering on lowering health care costs in Wisconsin.

Grover Stanley, Racine