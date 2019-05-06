Try 3 months for $3

A huge thank you to Sheila Miicki, advertising representative, and John Kovacs, owner/operator of Blaze Pizza in Mount Pleasant, for allowing the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center to host a fundraiser on April 26–28. Special guests included Julia Witherspoon, founder and executive director of Cops ‘N Kids, and Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer and inventor of the Lambeau Leap, No. 36, LeRoy Butler III, who served up fast fired pizzas on Sunday, mingled with the customers, signed autographs and took pictures with their fans.

Also, thank you to The Journal Times, WRJN and WISN for helping to get the word out. We all had a great time and delicious pizza all while supporting a great cause, children’s literacy. Because of you the event was a success! Thank you very much!

Becky St. Martin

Racine

