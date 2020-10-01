St. Clair: Obey law or accept force

I was trying to find a better way to stop police brutality. I feel the protest marches and riots don’t solve the problem of police brutality. I would like to have classes in all schools teaching law obedience. The students should also be taught if they disobey the law they must accept any force that is used to get them under control. If all people would obey all laws, the police would not have to be involved. Thus the end of police brutality. If a person chooses not to obey the law, they have to accept any force that is used to control them.