 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Clair: Obey law or accept force
0 comments

St. Clair: Obey law or accept force

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was trying to find a better way to stop police brutality. I feel the protest marches and riots don’t solve the problem of police brutality. I would like to have classes in all schools teaching law obedience. The students should also be taught if they disobey the law they must accept any force that is used to get them under control. If all people would obey all laws, the police would not have to be involved. Thus the end of police brutality. If a person chooses not to obey the law, they have to accept any force that is used to control them.

Jerry St. Clair, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Knox: Make your vote count

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News