Try 1 month for 99¢

I heard this morning that Donald Trump keeps a copy of Adolf Hitler's speeches on his nightstand at his penthouse in Trump Tower. This has been confirmed by the Donald, stating it was a gift, and that he had not read it. You know that is a lie, like so many others.

On my nightstand I have a copy of "Healing" a Journal of Tolerance and Understanding, written by Thomas Hauser and Muhammed Ali, a copy of the Bible, and "Zen and the Birds of Appetite" by Father Thomas Merton, a priest and a Trappist monk.

Can someone explain to me why someone would even have a copy of Hitler's speeches, or even accept such a gift? And why would any God fearing Republican stand behind Trump, knowing what a person he is, or isn't?

This election is about Donald Trump.

Vote like it.

Kurt Squire, Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments