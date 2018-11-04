I heard this morning that Donald Trump keeps a copy of Adolf Hitler's speeches on his nightstand at his penthouse in Trump Tower. This has been confirmed by the Donald, stating it was a gift, and that he had not read it. You know that is a lie, like so many others.
On my nightstand I have a copy of "Healing" a Journal of Tolerance and Understanding, written by Thomas Hauser and Muhammed Ali, a copy of the Bible, and "Zen and the Birds of Appetite" by Father Thomas Merton, a priest and a Trappist monk.
Can someone explain to me why someone would even have a copy of Hitler's speeches, or even accept such a gift? And why would any God fearing Republican stand behind Trump, knowing what a person he is, or isn't?
This election is about Donald Trump.
Vote like it.
Kurt Squire, Racine
