Voters will see a relatively unknown name on the Aug. 14 primary ballot. Arvina Martin is running against a long-time Wisconsin secretary of state who has held that office for more than four decades, as it diminished in responsibilities.

In most states, the secretary of state oversees election administration, but Wisconsin elections are now overseen by a Gov. Walker appointed committee, since the Government Accountability Board was dismantled by him. It's time again for real relevance in that office and getting our money's worth from the person who holds it.

Having talked to Martin several times, heard her at a recent meeting and forum, I'm convinced that she will bring those needed changes. She has impressive government experience, currently serving on the Madison City Council, and a history of effectively getting positive results for her community.

With absentee ballots out, early voting started. It's time to research candidates for all positions. Primaries matter as we choose who will vie for positions. We'll select many statewide candidates and all races are important as we decide on Aug. 14, who will run against who.

We need fairness and integrity in our elections. Martin will take appropriate steps to see this done by restoring and expanding the secretary of state duties. She will see that it includes preserving elections integrity and encourages civic engagement. Vote to give Martin this opportunity. She has many innovative ideas and will be a champion for our democracy, of that I have no doubt.

Jody Spencer

Racine

