Voters will see a relatively unknown name on the Aug. 14 primary ballot. Arvina Martin is running against a long-time Wisconsin secretary of state who has held that office for more than four decades, as it diminished in responsibilities.
In most states, the secretary of state oversees election administration, but Wisconsin elections are now overseen by a Gov. Walker appointed committee, since the Government Accountability Board was dismantled by him. It's time again for real relevance in that office and getting our money's worth from the person who holds it.
Having talked to Martin several times, heard her at a recent meeting and forum, I'm convinced that she will bring those needed changes. She has impressive government experience, currently serving on the Madison City Council, and a history of effectively getting positive results for her community.
With absentee ballots out, early voting started. It's time to research candidates for all positions. Primaries matter as we choose who will vie for positions. We'll select many statewide candidates and all races are important as we decide on Aug. 14, who will run against who.
We need fairness and integrity in our elections. Martin will take appropriate steps to see this done by restoring and expanding the secretary of state duties. She will see that it includes preserving elections integrity and encourages civic engagement. Vote to give Martin this opportunity. She has many innovative ideas and will be a champion for our democracy, of that I have no doubt.
Jody Spencer
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is that the job where the office is in the basement next to the boiler room?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.