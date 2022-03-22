 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spaulding: It's right on video

People are asking why gas prices went up so fast.

If those of you who voted for him followed Joe during his presidential basement run at president of the United States, you would have heard him say that he was going to shut down production of oil and gas and raise the price of fuel at the pump. It's right on video for anyone to see. Trump: $2 a gallon. Biden: $4 a gallon. Thanks for letting me vent.

Gilbert Spaulding, Racine

