Spaulding: It's right on video

People are asking why gas prices went up so fast.
If those of you who voted for him followed Joe during his presidential basement run at president of the United States, you would have heard him say that he was going to shut down production of oil and gas and raise the price of fuel at the pump. It's right on video for anyone to see. Trump: $2 a gallon. Biden: $4 a gallon. Thanks for letting me vent.
Gilbert Spaulding, Racine
Tags
- Independence
- Fossil Fuel
- Politics
- Corporation
- Energy
- Jt
- Mouthpiece
- Climate Change
- Climate
- Crisis
- Oil
- America
- Economics
- Consumption
- Cost
- Country
- Supply
- Ally
- Drill
- Housing
- Dormitory
- Detector
- Building Industry
- Chemistry
- Law
- Student
- Mike Iwon
- Apartment
- Motor Vehicle
- Message
- Dealership
- Journal
- Submission
- Racine
- Alternative
- Gwen Wortock
- Neighbor
- Participation
- Car
- Decrease
- Main Street
- Robert Weiglein
- Deputy
- Work
- Racine County
- Parking
- Events
- Department
- Nato
- U.s.
- Military
- Ukraine
- Invasion
- John Polodna
- Annihilation
- Genocide
- Agreement
- Insurance
- Ambulance
- Hospital
- South Shore Fire Department
- Gail Flancher
- Taxpayer
- Rep
- Evers
- Republicans
- Election
- Legislator
- Ron Johnson
- Nursing Home
- Martin Mcclendon
- Gableman
- Ballot
- Drop Box
- Russia
- Greg Hayes
- Putin
- Demand
- Gas
- Commerce
- Tax Base
- Paving
- Road
- Angelo Karamitos
- Etc.
- Tax
- Repair
- Rally
- Adam Rogan
- Hydrography
- Ecology
- Great Lakes
- Earth Day
- Lake Michigan
- Oil Pipeline
- Building
- Build
- Shirley A. Reynolds
- Pipeline
- Price
- Joe
- Gilbert Spaulding
- Gallon
- Video
- Fuel
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!