For many years, articles have been written after a bit of inspiration. Last Friday at St. Rita's fish fry, I got a lot of it.

A pretty young lady sat beside me and said "Do you remember me?" She looked familiar and I said, "What's your name?" She said her name and I said "Yes, I remember you as a great little student. How could anyone forget a name like that?" Then, I asked her what she's been up to. She said she graduated from college and then got a Master's degree and has a job at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

Wow! What a long trail from first grade at Goodland Elementary to the staff at UW-LaCrosse. I said "I'm so proud of you" and then met her folks. They are also very proud of her. We all are: So its "hats off" to the woman, professor of the math department at UW-LaCrosse.

Eva Spalla

Racine

