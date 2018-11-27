The Christmas season began last weekend with the parade and tree lighting. Now is the time for all preparations to be made. One friend said she already has 94 Christmas cards ready to go. Cookies are being made for friends and church cookie walks. St. Ed’s fair is Dec. 2.
The reason for the season — Christ's Nativity is coming to Monument Square on Dec. 1. It will be there until Dec. 29. Individuals are encouraged to play music, carolers are welcome and families can enjoy it. It is a beautiful contribution to the Christmas season. It was built and maintained by the non-profit group called Christmas Coalition. To help you can call Bob at 262-639-8820. Donations for the annual expenses and upkeep can be made at any Tri City National Bank or mailed to Tri City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405. Any amount would be appreciated.
Have a wonderful Christmas celebration.
Eva Spalla, Racine
