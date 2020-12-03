Spalla: Rogstad is a local hero

For many years the name Steven Rogstad has been associated with Abraham Lincoln through writings and lectures.

A family trip to Springfield, Ill., when he was 6 years old started his interest in all things Lincoln. As his interest grew so did his many collections. He spent his lifetime collecting memorabilia. His lifetime goal was to write a one-of-a-kind book about Lincoln.

“Lincoln Among the Badgers,” published April 15, 2020, is the culmination of years of research for his book. The cover is a picture of Lincoln wearing a cheesehead hat. How appropriate.

Steven Rogstad can be very proud of this book. It is a wonderful book and will be well received by all Wisconsinites. Steve, you are a local hero.

Eva Spalla, Racine

