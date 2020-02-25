Spalla: Please donate for the Nativity

The Nativity was put into storage the first week of January. It will be there until it gets refurbished and ready for the 2020 Christmas season. One of the last pictures in the paper was a colored Nativity with a sign that said "you can help." Yes, we can all help.

My question is for all clergy and religious groups in Racine. Do you have a special amount each year in your budget for the Nativity? Do you have a special collection sometime of the year? We believe Christ is the reason for the season and we need to keep the message alive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All groups in Racine, however large or small, could donate $1 per person and it would amount to a lot of support. Even industries and businesses could send $1 for each employee. Group homes and apartments could donate $1 for every resident. No amount is too little to help the Nativity expenses such as the rental space on Monument Square, license, permits and refurbishing take a lot of money. The Christmas Coalition should not have to struggle each year to make the budget.

Yes, we can all help to keep Christ in Christmas. It will be a blessing to Racine. Please give this help serious consideration. Donations should be sent to Christmas Coalition, Tri City National Bank at 2704 Lathrop Avenue in Racine, Wisconsin, 53405.

Eva Spalla, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0