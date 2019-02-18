The Nativity Scene on Monument Square in the heart of the City was a blessing to all and a major Downtown attraction. Whether you visited by yourself or family, sang carols what a group or saw it as you traveled down Main Street, it was a special reminder of what the Christmas season is all about — that Jesus is the reason for the season.
The nonprofit group that care for it all year and raises the annual budget of $2,500 deserves a lot of credit for bringing this every year for our enjoyment.
Bert Wortock, head of the nonprofit group, went to Racine Park and Rec Department in January to file paperwork to reserve Monument Square for the Nativity from Dec. 7, 2019, to Jan. 7, 2020. He was told that the $300 security deposit, plus $25 service charge, could instead be increased to $100 per day, with half required down. That would be $3,200, with $1,600 due at once.
The Christian Coalition's entire yearly budget is only $2,500, raised entirely through donations. This money pays for insurance, repairs, maintenance, storage and other fees. He was told the increase is because Park and Rec needs the money.
Racine needs to thank the group for providing the Nativity and make a donation rather than trying to make money on it. It is unfair to expect this exorbitant fee for such a worthy cause and all the good it represents. It should remain in its place on Monument Square.
All are urged to write to Park and Rec Director Tom Molbeck at 800 Center St., 53403, Mayor Cory Mason or your alderman to protect this unwarranted action.
Eva Spalla
Racine
