Spalla: Christmas Season

The recent Racine Christmas parade ushered in the Christmas, it means shopping, gifts, parties, cookie walk and other events.

The first week of December, the Nativity arrives at Monument Square. The annual Nativity depicts the "reason for the season": A celebration of the most important event in human history: the birth of Christ. It will be on display until Jan. 7.

Plan to visit, pray by, and sing Christmas carols.

If all churches took up a sizable collection for the nativity it would greatly support the annual budget of the Christmas Coalition. All donations are appreciated and gratefully accepted. They can be sent to the city national bank.

Eva Spalla

Racine

