The only personal belief that a judge must let infiltrate his decisions is one that would give him a high regard for the rule of law. The judge must have a code of conduct that keeps him from seeking an outcome and instead causes him to do justice to the law that binds us all.
Brian Hagedorn’s Christian faith gives him that ethics code that exists outside of himself, and his record shows that. Until this race, Hagedorn’s judicial decisions have never been considered homophobic, anti-women, racist, or bigoted. His personal beliefs often go against what he rules. Not only have other Wisconsin judges come to the same legal conclusions as Hagedorn (but have not been attacked since they don’t share Hagedorn’s faith), but many of the kinds of people Hagedorn is accused of hating have come out to defend him during this race as being one of the most astute judges available as well as one of the kindest, most charitable men they have ever met.
Lisa Neubauer has sought outcomes as judge, and it shows her low regard for the rule of law. She claims to be “fair and unbiased,” while her record shows that she uses personal beliefs to dictate decisions. Hagedorn is the judge we need, not Neubauer, who has been seen ignoring direct greetings from people she doesn’t agree with during her campaign run, as witnessed by myself and others.
Vote for Hagedorn April 2, the only candidate that will uphold the rule of law.
Jessica Sosnoski
Sussex
