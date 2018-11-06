In 1885 Trump's grandfather Freidrich Trump at age 16 came to the United States from Bavaria to avoid the military service in Bavaria he would have to perform.
In the United States he became wealthy from running hotels and brothels in the Seattle and Monte Cristo area in the state of Washington during the gold rush.
But when he returned to Bavaria he lost his citizenship there, due to his draft dodging. He even went so far as to send a letter to Prince Luitpold begging the prince to let him stay. Didn't work. Freidrich and family came back to the Unites States where he became a U.S. citizen in 1892.
So for seven years he was in the United States as an illegal immigrant.
I do not understand, given Trump's family history with this grandfather being an illegal immigrant for some time, why Trump has such an enormous problem with immigrants.
His own present wife and her parents became citizens through chain migration which is something he now wants to get rid of.
Trump should be sent to a corner and have to read "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus, then write an essay on what he thinks that means.
We are a country of immigrants.
What amazes me the very most is the Republicans go along with everything Trump says or does, there must be something in it for them.
Yes, the Republican ship has a real acorn at the helm.
Donna Sorenson, Sturtevant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.