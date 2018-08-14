On the third page of Saturday, Aug. 4 Journal Times is a lengthy article about Stephen Paddock, the man who killed 58 people in Las Vegas. According to the article, he complained of being ill and had a condition doctors could not cure. He was told he had a chemical imbalance. That’s doctor talk for, we don’t know what’s wrong with you.
The medical industry ignores a very common cause of a huge array of strange and sometimes terrible symptoms. They are caused by atlas misalignment. Don’t believe me? Google Jim McMahon atlas adjustment and watch the videos. The retired Bear quarterback was suffering terribly until he was treated by specialists. Also, Google Montel Williams atlas adjustment and watch one of the videos.
When upper cervical vertebrae are out of place they can press on and irritate nerves high in the neck. They can press on the vertebral arteries and restrict blood flow to the brain, they can press on the spinal cord effecting the flow of spinal fluid. And most importantly of all the can press on the brain stem, the master control center of the entire body.
Symptoms include headache, dizziness, balance issues, anxiety, panic, post-traumatic stress disorder and much more. And it is a major cause of suicide. Atlas orthogonists are specialist who treat it. Also AtlasPROFilax, a method used in Europe.
Al Sorenson
Caledonia
