I want a candidate that never mentions their opponent.
I do not want a candidate that spends their time discrediting their opponent and creating a manipulative PR plan on their own behalf.
I want a candidate that is concerned about the well being of their possible constituents — all of them.
I want a candidate who would better spend their time thoroughly studying present programs and laws, assessing whether they support and respect their citizens, or not.
I would expect a worthwhile candidate to meet privately for conversations with individuals and small groups to learn about their problems and concerns and what actions they feel should be taken.
I want them to talk to a wide range, a vast variety of people: teachers, students, parents, seniors, CEOs, janitors, people of struggling with illness, job hunters, small business owners, the poor, the affluent, police officers and inmates.
After these conversations, then create programs that will help the most people with only a reasonable impact on others.
I want these plans presented clearly and succinctly and I do not want them intertwined with character assassination of their opponent.
I do not care about their opinion about their opponent.
I care about how they intend to create a respectful compassionate honorable supportive community for all of us.
Judy Sorensen
Racine
