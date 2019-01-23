Try 1 month for 99¢

Speaking of football. On Friday, Jan. 11 in your papers thumb down opinion page advising Bear fans on how to act and who or what to blame for losing a football game.

Wow, you need to watch more football. It's a fact, not an opinion, that this happens to every team. 

It's simple:

We win.

We lose.

We love the game.

Sharon Soltes, Racine

