Speaking of football. On Friday, Jan. 11 in your papers thumb down opinion page advising Bear fans on how to act and who or what to blame for losing a football game.
Wow, you need to watch more football. It's a fact, not an opinion, that this happens to every team.
It's simple:
We win.
We lose.
We love the game.
Sharon Soltes, Racine
