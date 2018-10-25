The midterm elections will be held in a few weeks. Usually, the elections are a more a vote for or against the president than for candidates who are actually on the ballot.
Since I believe the clown in the White House is unfit to be president, I plan to vote for every democratic candidate on the ballot. I hope you agree with me and do the same to send a message that we need a change.
I am about the same age as the orange clown, and I guarantee you that I have not lied 4000+ times in my entire life, no less in the last two years. It seems to me that the president thinks we are all stupid to believe the alternate truth he spews. It is interesting to see him take credit for good news, but take no responsibility for bad news.
The presidency should not be used to increase the individual’s or family’s wealth. However, the tax plan will save the family millions in taxes. Since the tax cut reduction in revenue was not offset by increased revenue by the increased economy, now there is talk to cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for the tax cuts to the rich.
Another lie that the tax cut was for the middle class. Social Security and Medicare are referred to as entitlements. I am entitled to get paid back for having paid into both for years and should not lose benefits to pay for fat cats' tax savings.
Drew Sobota
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.