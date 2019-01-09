The fish rots from the head down. Thankfully we have cut off the head of the Wisconsin fish and hopefully will move down the line and cut off the rotten heads of the Senate and Assembly next chance we get.
Hard to believe we can support the party of gerrymandering, voter suppression, usurping executive authority, etc. Wake up, Wisconsin voters, and smell the rot. The next rotten head to need attention is the one on the orange clown. The current government shutdown was originally owned by this clown, but has quickly placed the blame on others. This is typical behavior to not take responsibility for anything that is negative, but take responsibility for anything positive.
Apparently, the term “the buck stops here” no longer applies. The need for the shutdown has been called a matter of national security because of a need for a wall at the southern border. The shutdown involves TSA, Coast Guard, air traffic controllers, etc. It occurs to me that these portions of the government are more important to national security than a wall.
The 800,000 federal employees who are not getting paid do not include contractors and other suppliers to the federal government. I guess someone who was given millions from his father can have little empathy for working people who struggle to pay their bills with a steady paycheck.
A solution to the shutdown would be to change it to a full shutdown and pay no federal employees.
Drew Sobota, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Speaking of "smell the rot" soby........
Congratulations! You made a fool out of yourself.........again with all that "gerrymandering, voter suppression, usurping executive authority," and the rest of that swamp gas you just passed. SHEESH!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.