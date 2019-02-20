Jessamyn West, American author (1902-1984) wrote: “We want the facts to fit the preconceptions. When they don’t it is easier to ignore the facts than to change the preconceptions.” Was this a forecast of the actions of the orange clown or what? Or if the truth is not to your liking, just come up with alternate truths.
I did not watch the State of the Union because I cannot stand to listen to the nonsense spewed from a reality show actor. His current nonsense is calling the situation at the southern border a national emergency and sending troops to the border to react to the hoard of maunders poised to invade us. Have you seen photos of this hoard? I find it hard to believe that a group of women and children fleeing gangs pose a real threat to us. What was a real national crisis was the devastation the hurricane caused in Puerto Rico. I think it is a disgrace the poor effort which was given to US citizens.
I wonder how the clown would have dealt with these two situations if the people involved were white. I recall a former president holding up dual "v" signs and saying “I am not a crook.” There are currently multiple investigations into the current president’s financial dealings. In my opinion, he is worse than a crook, he is a crook who is also a traitor. What else would explain his actions toward Russia and Russian interference with the 2016 election?
Drew Sobota
Racine
There is little need to subject oneself to the disjointed ramblings of a lunatic when you can read about it without having to look at the buffoon.
Drew.....LMAO...you need to get in control of your emotions! Actually the President's SOTU address was excellent. Your concerns>>>>>"explain his actions toward Russia and Russian interference" might be better addressed by Mr. McCabe, Mr. Comey and Mr. Rosenstien as suddenly, it seems. their stories are changing and evolving into pointing fingers at each other to avoid possible indictments. Funny how things are working out at the FBI/Justice Dept. Hee Haw
Drew their is only one clown - the writer of this opinion letter. You obviously have no idea of what's going on in this country and around the world. Your perfect life would be Venezuela.
Mr. Sobota, your comments belie your actions in that by your own admission you are willfully ignorant. You did not listen to the SOTU speech so you are not as informed as you think you might be. Of course, a steady diet of MSNBC and NPR and network “news” will never give you informed and objective perspectives so you might consider broadening your horizons and seeking out better sources of information. Of course it’s not about open minded critical thinking, is it sir? It is about your agenda of hatred, intolerance, bigotry and narrow minded, thoughtless partisanship, isn’t it?
