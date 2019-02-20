Try 1 month for 99¢

Jessamyn West, American author (1902-1984) wrote: “We want the facts to fit the preconceptions. When they don’t it is easier to ignore the facts than to change the preconceptions.” Was this a forecast of the actions of the orange clown or what? Or if the truth is not to your liking, just come up with alternate truths.

I did not watch the State of the Union because I cannot stand to listen to the nonsense spewed from a reality show actor. His current nonsense is calling the situation at the southern border a national emergency and sending troops to the border to react to the hoard of maunders poised to invade us. Have you seen photos of this hoard? I find it hard to believe that a group of women and children fleeing gangs pose a real threat to us. What was a real national crisis was the devastation the hurricane caused in Puerto Rico. I think it is a disgrace the poor effort which was given to US citizens.

I wonder how the clown would have dealt with these two situations if the people involved were white. I recall a former president holding up dual "v" signs and saying “I am not a crook.”  There are currently multiple investigations into the current president’s financial dealings. In my opinion, he is worse than a crook, he is a crook who is also a traitor. What else would explain his actions toward Russia and Russian interference with the 2016 election?

Drew Sobota

Racine

