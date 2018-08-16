Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I heard a news commentator call our latest one term President Putin’s poodle. This shows disrespect for a fine dog breed. I have owned a number of mutts and I would not disrespect them by using the term Putin’s mutt. How about Putin’s flunky?

So let us see what this flunky has done for his master:

  1. Requested copies of stolen emails
  2. Wrote a justification for the meeting in flunky tower
  3. Hired people for the campaign with ties to Russia
  4. Fired the FBI director
  5. Disagreed with the world intelligence community that Russia tried to influence our election
  6. Continues to call the Russian investigation a witch hunt
  7. Refers to any news with which he does not agree fake news
  8. Only imposed sanctions on Russia when forced to by congress and/or the law
  9. Attempted to weaken the NATO alliance
  10. Disrupted the G7 conference
  11.  Met privately with Putin and did not provide any information on what was discussed
  12. Threatened to/or removed security clearances of people who disagreed with him.

I am sure I missed some, but this is a disturbing pattern. If Putin does not have some dirt on him, why is he doing this?

Drew Sobota

Racine

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments