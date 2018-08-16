I heard a news commentator call our latest one term President Putin’s poodle. This shows disrespect for a fine dog breed. I have owned a number of mutts and I would not disrespect them by using the term Putin’s mutt. How about Putin’s flunky?
So let us see what this flunky has done for his master:
- Requested copies of stolen emails
- Wrote a justification for the meeting in flunky tower
- Hired people for the campaign with ties to Russia
- Fired the FBI director
- Disagreed with the world intelligence community that Russia tried to influence our election
- Continues to call the Russian investigation a witch hunt
- Refers to any news with which he does not agree fake news
- Only imposed sanctions on Russia when forced to by congress and/or the law
- Attempted to weaken the NATO alliance
- Disrupted the G7 conference
- Met privately with Putin and did not provide any information on what was discussed
- Threatened to/or removed security clearances of people who disagreed with him.
I am sure I missed some, but this is a disturbing pattern. If Putin does not have some dirt on him, why is he doing this?
Drew Sobota
Racine
2020 is going to be a rough year for you, Drew. Probably worse than 2016. You should start mentally preparing. Perhaps if people like you prepare appropriately there will be less tantrums thrown this time around.
