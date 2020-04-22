Sobota: Trump is just plain clueless

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have watched a number of the orange clown’s “press conferences” (or rallies) and am reminded of the following:

I asked him for the time and he told me how to build a Swiss watch. How can the reporters keep their cool listening to this hot air? Compare the clown’s rallies to Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences. The clown throws out theories, fake news, personal insults, unfounded medical advice and, most importantly, takes no responsibility for anything.

The New York governor most importantly said he takes responsibility for the New York shutdown. He explains the situation and outlines the things needed to be done to help in improving the situation. This is the difference between a petty, inept leader and a leader who is able to address and take responsibility for working to help solve a serious problem.

The clown has been whining to open the economy. At one point he said we could just flip a switch. About 1% of the U.S. population has been tested. I am no math major, but it seems to me that if 99% of the population has not been tested, we will see a resurgence of the virus if the restart is not controlled.