I recently saw an interesting bumper sticker which read “elect a clown and expect a circus.” The current one-term president was elected in part for his promise to "drain the swamp." Instead, he brought the swamp with him.
It would appear that people working in this administration do not know that government funds should not be used for their personal use. The latest member of the circus commutes from North Carolina to Washington using a company vehicle and houses aides so he can work from home. Is that special or what?
I have spent a number of years working on the road using my personal vehicle. The IRS allows me to deduct work miles, not commuting or personal miles. Maybe I should apply to the IRS for a refund for all of the commuting and personal miles which I was not able to deduct in the past.
The concern is: what other swampy things are going on which we do know about? Another debacle is the problem with keeping track of the kids separated from their parents at the border. At latest count there are about 1,500 kids the Fed cannot find. How on Earth do you lose 1,500 kids? This is just another symptom of a dysfunctional government led by the orange-haired clown.
In a short time we will be able to show our displeasure at the ballot box. If you do not like the direction or our country coming from the top, through a Congress without a backbone — vote.
Drew Sobota, Racine
