Sobota: The orange insurrectionist

It is all fun and games until the orange clown becomes the orange insurrectionist.

An even larger problem is the fact that he has led an entire political party down the big lie rabbit hole.

Generally speaking, the GOP is telling us not to believe our lying eyes but what they tell us.

The people storming the capital were not normal tourists, and they were not greeted with hugs and kisses. Hard to believe normal tourists dress up in the cute paramilitary outfits and march in military file.

RNC has censured the two Republican members on the Jan. 6 committee because of the persecution of ordinary citizens who were engaging in “legitimate political discourse.” WHAT??? This sounds like something that would happen in Russia, China or some third world dictatorship. But it is happening here as an aftermath of four years of the Russia loving, wannabe dictator, former president.

I have a bad feeling for the future of our democracy.

I think a quote falsely attributed to Edmund Burk is right on point today: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

