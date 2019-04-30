Try 3 months for $3

William Barr is supposed to be the attorney general for the nation, not for the president. Apparently, he did not get the memo. He released a summary which misstated the report conclusions and basically was a spin in favor of the president. He then held a press conference which seemed to demonstrate how the poor clown was picked on by the bad media. Give me a break.

What the report showed was that had the clown not been president, he would have been charged with multiple counts of obstruction of justice. Assuming he is not impeached, hopefully, he is charged after the 2020 election. In addition, there are many other investigations ongoing which may provide additional criminal acts. Also, there were questionable acts which did not rise to being unlawful, but still should not have been done. Just because you can do something that is not illegal, doesn’t mean you should do it.

The clown has made a big deal about how successful a businessman he was. The report showed that he was ignored when he gave orders which were illegal or just stupid. In my opinion, the clown could not manage a one-car funeral without messing it up. He still does not seem to realize that he was elected president, not tyrant.

Unfortunately, as Thomas Paine wrote; “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered.”

Drew Sobota

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments