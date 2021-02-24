Sobota: Personality cult of Trump

In the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, a large number of GOP (god offal party) senators and representatives voted in their adherence to the personality cult of Trump. Hard to believe anyone could respect his personality.

In addition to the president, we have three national offices for which we can vote. Baldwin voted against the insurrection. Steil and Johnson voted for it. In fact, Johnson does not think it was an armed insurrection due to the lack of guns found. This may not be the most stupid thing I have ever heard, but it is right up there.

More than 800 people stormed the Capitol and many were outfitted in battle gear. What is the probability that they brought guns with them? If one hits another with a fire extinguisher, is it considered a weapon? If one hits another with an American flag pole with the flag attached, is it considered a weapon? I am sure there are many other examples of insurrectionists using a variety of items to beat defenders of the Capitol.

I am not sure what Steil had to say, but I am sure it is equally bizarre. Trump said to remember Jan. 6, 2021. I hope you do when you go to the polls in 2021. If you do and act accordingly we can get rid of these two clowns.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0