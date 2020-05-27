Sobota: Pandemic fiasco

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The orange clown said that the virus will just end. This is probably true. The 1918 pandemic ended after about 12 months when 500 million or one-third of the world’s population either developed immunity or died. Due to World War I, many of the deaths were not reported as flu deaths. It is estimated that between 17 and 100 million people died worldwide from the pandemic.

It is estimated 675,000 Americans died from the pandemic. If the same percent of the deaths in the 1918 U.S. population is applied to the 2019 population, over 2 million Americans will die before the virus runs it course. Is this really a good plan? That is the problem, there is no national plan. This is evident with the Wisconsin nimrods ending the Safer at Home order.

It would be good if Wisconsin made national news for something positive rather than the recent news. Wisconsin has been reported to be the worst gerrymandered state, criticized for the handling of the primary election, and now the Supreme Court overturning the order to help to keep citizens safe from the virus with no plan to replace it. One national legal reporter referred to Wisconsin as a failed state, a term usually used to describe a lawless country without a stable government. Our country is now the laughing stock of the world and our state is the laughing stock of the country. We can only hope the 2020 election will rid us of incompetent leadership.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

