Sobota: Pandemic fiasco
0 comments

Sobota: Pandemic fiasco

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The orange clown said that the virus will just end. This is probably true. The 1918 pandemic ended after about 12 months when 500 million or one-third of the world’s population either developed immunity or died. Due to World War I, many of the deaths were not reported as flu deaths. It is estimated that between 17 and 100 million people died worldwide from the pandemic.

It is estimated 675,000 Americans died from the pandemic. If the same percent of the deaths in the 1918 U.S. population is applied to the 2019 population, over 2 million Americans will die before the virus runs it course. Is this really a good plan? That is the problem, there is no national plan. This is evident with the Wisconsin nimrods ending the Safer at Home order.

It would be good if Wisconsin made national news for something positive rather than the recent news. Wisconsin has been reported to be the worst gerrymandered state, criticized for the handling of the primary election, and now the Supreme Court overturning the order to help to keep citizens safe from the virus with no plan to replace it. One national legal reporter referred to Wisconsin as a failed state, a term usually used to describe a lawless country without a stable government. Our country is now the laughing stock of the world and our state is the laughing stock of the country. We can only hope the 2020 election will rid us of incompetent leadership.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bencriscutto: Herd immunity

Think of the virus like a wildfire. It needs new fuel to feed on or it burns out. Firefighters will burn out the brush in front of a fire to p…

Letters

Draeger: We deserve proper care

If and when I get COVID-19, I want to be treated in a hospital that doesn't need to keep me on a cot in a hallway. I want to have access to a …

Letters

Johnson: Dr. Don diagnoses

"As your second-most votes leader, I'm out front with what you want to hear. Some say I'm responsible for this virus thing. Wrong! No one is l…

Letters

Wolter: Facts were overlooked

In the past several days many letters have been written to newspapers blaming Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and the Republican Party for this pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News