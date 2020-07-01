Sobota: Orange clown
Sobota: Orange clown

The orange clown never ceases to amaze me with his tone deafness to a variety of issues.

He recently said the increase in the number of people with the virus is due to increased testing. By this logic, to eradicate the virus all we have to do is stop testing. What a great idea, we should stop all medical testing and therefore cure cancer, heart disease, etc. This is not the stupidest thing he has said, but it ranks right up there.

He planned a rally in Tulsa on Junteenth Day. There are a number of things wrong with this:

  1. There is no way to prevent virus spreading with this type of event. A number of Secret Service and administration event staff have contacted the virus and who knows how many attendees.
  2. Junteenth Day is an important date for African Americans to celebrate the end of slavery, which he apparently did not know.
  3. Tulsa was the site of one of the worst race massacres in U.S. history. If you visit Tulsa, be sure to visit the museum and memorial park.

I am amazed that I did not know about this massacre until I visited Tulsa last fall. I also never realized 10 military bases were named for Confederate war generals. These men were traitors and lost the war to preserve slavery. For example, Fort Hood is named for the general who lost the battle of Atlanta to Sherman which enabled him to march to the sea. My favorite saying if I want to emphasize how fast something occurred is “as fast as Sherman through the south."

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

