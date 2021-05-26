Sobota: Let's have fair maps

In my last letter to the editor, I promoted fair maps to make it one person/one vote.

Presently it is approximately one person/0.6 votes for Democrats, and one person/1.3 votes for Republicans.

At the same time I submitted the letter, I emailed one question to Vos and Wanggaard. I asked each if they supported fair maps, and to explain their answers. I did not get a reply from either. I guess that answers the question.

Wanggaard is the poster boy for gerrymandering. We successfully recalled him, so they gerrymandered the territory to make it safe for Republican candidates.

I would like to see maps that make it possible for the best candidate, regardless of party, to win.

My conclusion is that republicans are opposed to fair maps because they believe they have inferior candidates who can not win without a rigged system. Hopefully voters will remember this when they vote in the 2022 elections.

Speaking of 2022, our embarrassment of a U.S. senator is up for reelection. Have you been following the nonsense being spewed from Johnson? He said the marchers on Jan. 6 were mostly peaceful and he questioned why he should care if his neighbor is vaccinated.