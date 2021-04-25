Sobota: Let's have fair maps in Wisconsin

Gerrymandering is defined as a practice intended to establish an unfair political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating the boundaries of electoral districts. It has been reported that Wisconsin is the most gerrymandered state in the U.S. The results of the 2020 election support this concept. Republican voters cast 54% of the votes for state assembly and won 61% of the seats. The Senate won 64% of the seats while receiving only 53% of the votes. Why should you care? There are a number of reasons, but I think the most important one is: voters should choose their officials, not the other way around. This problem is complex and thus requires many more words than are permitted in a letter to the editor. If you would like more information on this topic, look up fair maps Wisconsin.