Sobota: Lack of leadership from Trump

The orange clown is fond of giving nicknames to people or things. I think the current coronavirus should be named the orange clown virus. The only time the clown has been concerned about the virus was when the economy or unemployment was adversely affected. He has shown zero empathy for the suffering of the people or families of people who have gotten the virus. His push to reopen the economy has directly resulted in the increase of infections and deaths.

Now he is pushing to open the schools with no regard for the safety of the students and adults who work in the schools. In addition, the possibility exists the virus would be taken home to vulnerable relatives. Generally, he has abdicated his responsibility to attack the virus to the state’s governors. There is no national strategy to fight the virus; therefore the response has been a patchwork of effort.

Until recently, he has refused to wear a mask and therefore not shown direction to the country to do probably the one most important thing an individual can do to help reduce the spread of the virus. This lack of leadership has given the opportunity to people who have little regard for others to follow the lead of the president. I wonder where we would be if we had a leader who took the virus seriously and made decisions based on medical instead of political advice?

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

