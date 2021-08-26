Sobota: Infectious stupidity

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I am not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein.

I wonder what he would think if he were alive today?

Our joke of an Assembly leader attended a rally in Alabama with Rump who was booed when he suggested people should be vaccinated against the virus. At a rally earlier in Alabama, M.T.G. was applauded when she said Alabama had the lowest vaccinated rate of any state.

I have been thinking of a place to send all the anti-vaxxers, maybe Alabama?

I have a hard time feeling sorry for unvaccinated people who die of the virus. I also do not feel sorry when a drunk driver not wearing a seat belt crashes into a tree and dies. I would not feel sorry for a person who went to the zoo, jumped into the tiger enclosure and was killed. But at least in these two examples, they are not infecting others with stupidity.

Anti-vaxxers are potentially infecting others with the virus. One grows out of young, but stupid is forever.

Parents around the country are protesting mask mandates for students, many not old enough to get the vaccine. This is beyond stupidity; child neglect is more like it.