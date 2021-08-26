 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sobota: Infectious stupidity
0 Comments

Sobota: Infectious stupidity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I am not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein.

I wonder what he would think if he were alive today?

Our joke of an Assembly leader attended a rally in Alabama with Rump who was booed when he suggested people should be vaccinated against the virus. At a rally earlier in Alabama, M.T.G. was applauded when she said Alabama had the lowest vaccinated rate of any state.

I have been thinking of a place to send all the anti-vaxxers, maybe Alabama?

I have a hard time feeling sorry for unvaccinated people who die of the virus. I also do not feel sorry when a drunk driver not wearing a seat belt crashes into a tree and dies. I would not feel sorry for a person who went to the zoo, jumped into the tiger enclosure and was killed. But at least in these two examples, they are not infecting others with stupidity.

Anti-vaxxers are potentially infecting others with the virus. One grows out of young, but stupid is forever.

Parents around the country are protesting mask mandates for students, many not old enough to get the vaccine. This is beyond stupidity; child neglect is more like it.

In my opinion, we tried the carrot with limited success; therefore it is time for the stick. I think we should mandate vaccinations for all public transportation, college and professional sporting events, bars, restaurants, etc., etc.

In addition, there should be no religious exemption. You can pray to Tinkerbell for all I care, but not being vaccinated puts me and ones I care about at risk and that is not ok.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Orre: Still telling lies

Narcissist, misogynist, psycho, solipsist, pathological, prurient deviate. You got it, D.J.Rump. I like something simpler: liar, cheat, coward…

Letters

French: National Night Out

National Night Out was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it was the perfect night to “give crime and drugs a going away party!”

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News