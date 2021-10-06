Sobota: Infectious stupidity, part 2

I was watching a news report in which I assume a mother was screaming at the local school board. She was calling their requiring of masks demonic. How heinous can those people be as to want to help prevent children from getting sick from the virus or carrying it to at risk people? Maybe she does not understand what demonic means.

In another report, a high school student who was wearing a mask spoke to the school board and asked for a mask mandate. One of his reasons was that his grandmother had died of Covid-19 due to someone not wearing a mask. He was jeered and a woman in the audience rolled her eyes and had a smirk on her face. I would pay to have been in the room and to have slapped the smirk off or her face.

People believe a number of conspiracy theories, such as there are chips in the vaccine and the vaccine will magnetize you. Chips can only be made so small, so the gigantic size of the needle would be a giveaway that there was a chip being injected into your arm. The size of the needles used for the vaccine could not pass a chip into you. I saw a woman on the news who supposedly was magnetized since she had a spoon stuck to her face. Ferrous, number 26 on your periodic table, is the only thing that can be magnetized. Unless you are a James Bond villain with steel teeth, your face can not be magnetized.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

