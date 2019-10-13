{{featured_button_text}}

Finally, Congress may actually be able to act as a coequal branch of government. With impeachment starting, Congress should be able to force the administration to supply documents and witnesses.

The administration has repeatedly disregarded the rule of law by stonewalling legitimate requests from Congress to supply information. Hopefully, Congress will now get to see transcripts of the president’s conversations with his autocratic buddies. I would be interested to see what he has said to Putin. This might explain more about what the Russians have on the president. I find it hard to believe that the president is such a toady to Russia unless they have something on him.

It is unlikely the eunuchs in the Senate will convict and thus remove the president from office. However, I think a good result would for this to be a one-term presidency, and then convict him in court after he is out of office. I would also like to see charges brought against a number of the enablers. I think we need to put some safeguards in place so this semi-dictatorship never happens again. I do not know what that would be, but we must protect our democracy from the threat of tyranny.

Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant

