Finally, Congress may actually be able to act as a coequal branch of government. With impeachment starting, Congress should be able to force the administration to supply documents and witnesses.
The administration has repeatedly disregarded the rule of law by stonewalling legitimate requests from Congress to supply information. Hopefully, Congress will now get to see transcripts of the president’s conversations with his autocratic buddies. I would be interested to see what he has said to Putin. This might explain more about what the Russians have on the president. I find it hard to believe that the president is such a toady to Russia unless they have something on him.
You have free articles remaining.
It is unlikely the eunuchs in the Senate will convict and thus remove the president from office. However, I think a good result would for this to be a one-term presidency, and then convict him in court after he is out of office. I would also like to see charges brought against a number of the enablers. I think we need to put some safeguards in place so this semi-dictatorship never happens again. I do not know what that would be, but we must protect our democracy from the threat of tyranny.
Drew Sobota, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.